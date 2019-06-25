Fylde RFC sign powerful forward Hallam Chapman

Hallam Chapman has signed for Fylde RFC for the 2019-20 season.

Chapman is a very powerful and direct ball-carrier who has made 35 National appearances for Sedgley Park.

He has played at lock, at flanker or number eight and made his debut in the National League in 2017.

He had a successful 2017-8 season and earned selection for the touring England Counties Under-20s squad alongside his new team-mates at the Woodlands: Nick Ashcroft, Ben Gregory and Tom Carleton.

Last October Hal broke a leg playing for Park Lane against Peterborough. The enforced absence kept him out of contention until March, when his form earned him selection for Mark Nelson’s senior Lancashire squad in the County Championship.

Hallam grew up in North Devon and learned his rugby at West Buckland School and Barnstable RFC, progressing to the South West Counties age grade squads. Devon’s loss was Lancashire’s gain when he enrolled at Manchester Metropolitan University in 2017.

Fylde head coach Warren Spragg said: “Hal is a player who has been on the radar over the past two seasons due to his excellent form at Sedgley Park and at MMU, where he has been playing alongside Connor Wilkinson.

He is an ambitious and talented young player, who will fit perfectly with the way we are trying to play and build this club over the next few years. Hal showed his dominant ball carrying ability for Lancashire at the end of last season and I’m sure the Woodlands crowd will enjoy seeing him play.”

Chapman said: “I’m excited to be joining Fylde at such a special time for the club. I’m looking forward to playing with such an excellent group of lads, many of whom I know well, and getting to work with those I’ve yet to meet.”