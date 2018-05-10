Fylde schools quick to sample thrills of hockey

Fylde primary schools are quick learners when it comes to hockey.

Quicksticks hockey is a version of the sport specially designed to introduce young people to the skills of the game.

And year 3-4 pupils from six schools assembled at AKS for a tournament .

Ansdell, Clifton, Ribby-with-Wrea, St Thomas, Treales and the host school all gave a good account of themselves and it was St Thomas and AKS who reached the

final.

A tight decider was won by hosts AKS 1-0.

Organisers the Fylde and Wyre Schools Sports Partnership thanks to Fylde Hockey Club for providing referees and to AKS for their excellent leaders and facilities.