GB ace Daisy is St Annes' synchro star

Hard graft and sheer grace combined to make St Annes synchronised swimmer Daisy Rushton one of the best in the country.

The 14-year-old St Bede’s School pupil won two silver medals at the Swim England Synchro National Age Group Championships in Gloucester.

Representing City of Preston Aquatics club, Daisy showed excellent changes in pace and height out of the water to finish second in the age 13-15 solo and figures categories.

Daisy, who first developed her skills at Palatine Pool, is a senior international in Team GB. She trains 25 hours a week and journeys to the south of England for training at weekends.

She is preparing to represent her country in Paris in March, having been a star performer for a winning England team in Croatia this summer.

Proud dad Chris told AllStars: “Daisy’s school is very supportive and she is grateful for all the support she receives. Her dream is to compete in the Oympics, maybe in Paris in 2024.”

Daisy and her family are especially grateful for the backing of the Fylde-based Richard J Wilson Sports Foundation and the Ben Trend Get Involved Foundation.