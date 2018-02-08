Golden glory for Kirkham Grammar at indoor athletics

Kirkham Grammar Junior School returned with a magnificent medal haul from the Association of Junior Independent Schools Indoor Athletics Championships at Wigan Indoor Arena.

KGJS achieved its best-ever performance at this prestigious event, winning 14 gold medals, four silver and six bronze medals, setting three AJIS records in the process.

More than 650 athletes represented 27 North-West schools in the biggest such event ever.

The U10 and U11 boys’ and girls’ teams had trained extremely hard but never anticipated such success.

Gold medal winners were:

Under-11 girls: Evie Mellon U11 long jump (new record); Georgia Nicholls speed bounce; Louisa Seacy balance test (record); obstacle relay (Evie Mellon, Lilly Jones, Megan Rollinson and Frankie Margerison).

Under-11 boys: Mason Wilkins (three-lap race), James Shuttleworth balance test, Harvey Barber javeliin, Ewan Huck chest push, obstacle relay (Ben Firth, Ewan Huck, Mason Wilkins and Jensen Stott).

Under-10 girls: Leona Gill speed bounce, Lola Sidani vertical jump, Nikita Murthy balance test (record)

Under-10 boys: Joel Ashton javelin; obstacle relay (Tom Bloomfield, Jensen Crompton, Harry Marsh and William de Klerk)

Silver medals:

Sarah Chatwin (U11 javelin), Mason Wilkins (U11 triple jump), Ben Firth (U11 long jump), R owan Edwards (U10 vertical jump).

Bronze medals:

Frankie Margerison (U11 triple jump), Jensen Stott (U11 vertical jump), Harvey Barber (U11 paarlauf relay), Harry Case; William de Klerk (U10 one-lap race), Freddie Stott (U10 triple jump), Jensen Crompton (U10 balance test).

Other team members produced personal bests and KGJS are proud of all their achievements.