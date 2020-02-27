Hockey review: Fylde Ladies stretch winning run, Lytham St Annes Men give leaders a scare

Fylde Ladies stretched their unbeaten run to seven games with a 4-1 win away to Timperley and took another step towards securing their National League Conference North status for next season.

After a series of shaky starts, Fylde imposed themselves from the first whistle as excellent ball carries forced Timperley deeper. It wasn’t until the second quarter that this pressure took its toll, Dawn Child shooting into the roof of the net from a penalty corner.

Fylde remained on the front foot as Hattie Madden scored for a second successive game and then Sophia Crawshay rounded the keeper to make it 3-0.

Timperley pulled one back but this would be their only shot of the match.

After half-time, Bo Madden lifted a shot home from the top of circle to complete the scoring for Fylde, who are targeting fifth place.

Coach Tom Little said: “This was by far our best performance of the season. From the first minute we commanded possession, had excellent structure and were a pleasure to watch.” The player of the match award went to the whole team.

West division three leaders Fylde Men played twice over the weekend, winning 5-0 at Winnington Park before suffering their first defeat of the season.

City of Manchester won by the only goal at Mill Farm to climb to second place, but Fylde are five points clear with three to play.

Saturday’s strong display combined intensity and flair as Fylde kept a third successive clean sheet.

Simon Thomas stole the ball to start the move which ended with Jordan Payne squaring the ball for Josh Boyne to open the scoring.

Payne deflected in a strike from the top of the D for his second and Thomas took the keeper by surprise with another deflection to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Fylde continued to press and James Oakes eventually added the fourth before captain Simon Major grabbed the fifth with a reverse-stick finish from a penalty corner.

The double-header clearly took its toll on the players’ legs as they struggled to find the same intensity on Sunday. Sam Bury forced the Manchester keeper into an early save and this was probably the best chance of a goalless first half.

Manchester pressed high in the second half and scored on the counter, despite Nick Rainbow saving the initial shot. Fylde had several chances and a late shout for a penalty stroke but never really found their rhythm.

Fylde 2 continued their push for promotion in North West Two North with a 3-2 home win over St Helens.

The hosts gave debuts to promising young players Harry Gordon and Tim Woodman, who opened the scoring after a quick exchange of passes between Andy Mortimer and Alex Horrocks.

St Helens scored a breakaway equaliser but Horrocks restored the lead with an excellent solo strike on the stroke of half-time. Fylde extended their lead when Phil Hope took Alan Simpson’s pass and rounded the keeper.

St Helens never gave up and pulled a goal back from one of several short corners.

A late save by Danny Taylor secured the win for Fylde, who remain two points clear in the race for second place but must still face unbeaten champions Didsbury Northern 4.

Fylde 3 visited Didsbury Northern’s sixth team in North West Three North and lost 3-0. Despite Fylde’s bright start, they conceded the opener to a breakaway from their own corner.

Two second-half goals sealed it, though there were positives for Fylde, including the performances of man of the match Rob Pasquilano in midfield and Andy Lund.

Fylde Ladies 2 were able to select 14 players for the first time all season and beat their Didsbury Northern counterparts 3-0 in North Two West.

With the wind behind them in the first half at Mill Farm, Fylde scored twice from penalty corners in the first 20 minutes. Mia Anderson fired the first into the far corner, then Sally Livesey exchanged passes with Mia Anderson before doubling the lead.

The pressure continued as Katie Smith dispossessed a defender to make it 3-0 at half-time. Fylde closed out their first win of 2020 in the second half and secured another season at this level ahead of a double-header weekend.

Fylde 3 held the second-placed Carlisle senior team to a 3-3 draw in West Three North. Olivia John-Haslam was outstandingfor the home side, while Natasha Hartley-Smith had a fine game in midfield. Hannah Callagher, Megan Coar and Rukhsana Mahmood grabbed the goals.

Promotion-seeking Fylde 4 moved up to third in Lancshire Central division one with a 2-0 home win over bottom club Lancaster 3.

The Lancaster keeper was excellent but Izzy Harkins broke the deadlock before half-time. Debbie McClelland sealed the win and Lucy Bridges was player of the match.

Lytham St Annes Men lost their top v bottom clash against Brooklands MU 3 at AKS 3-1, though the West Two leaders needed two goals in the final five minutes to seal victory.

This was an improvement on Lytham’s last performance against Brooklands, when they lost 7-0, and they remained structured throughout. Brooklands took an early lead from a penalty corner but certainly didn’t have an easy ride.

Lytham equalised from a penalty corner as player of the match Will Dowbiggin spotted a gap to slot the ball between goalie and post.

Brooklands pressed Lytham hard for the remainder of the game and regained the lead from a penalty corner with five minutes to play.

Lytham attempted to respond but a defensive error resulted in Brooklands’ third just before the final whistle.

More excellent efforts like this will certainly earn Lytham some wins, though they have only three matches left.

The team wish to thank the spectators for sticking it out on such a blustery day.

Mike Gannon scored five goals as LSA 2 won 6-1 away to their Kirkby Lonsdale counterparts. Myles Child squared the ball for Gannon to open the scoring after three minutes.

LSA kept the intensity up and Gannon doubled the lead after good work from Lewis Gannon. Kirkby pulled one back only for Gannon to complete his hat-trick by half-time with a shot into the corner.

Gannon scored twice more after good work by Matt Cooper and Matt Percy, then Mike Hartley smashed home the final goal after Connor Burnett earned a short corner.

Felix Lilleyman and Andy Wood drove forward well as Fylde pulled level with Kendal 2 at the top of North West Four North North.

Kendal have a game in hand, though, and LSA complete their season away to bottom club Preston 6 on Saturday.

Lytham St Annes Ladies suffered a double defeat to North One’s top and bottom teams.

Unable to train all week due to the weather, LSA knew that Harrogate would be tough opposition at AKS.

And despite all Lytham’s legwork, the visitors took the lead after sustained pressure.

LSA began to play the game in the Harrogate half and equalised when Beth Dowbiggin finished a fine passing move. Player of the match Emily Peacock pulled off some fine reflex saves and LSA continued to work tirelessly but could not deny Harrogate a winning goal.

Some battered and bruised players then travelled to Wakefield on Sunday. Even so, the visitors were quick out of the blocks and took the lead with a thunderous slap shot by Emily Adams.

Errors began to creep in and Wakefield equalised before two goals in quick succession gave them a 3-1 lead. Lytham hit back in the final 10 minutes as Gabby Little pulled one back with a skilful goal.

Tasha Webster was player of the match, but after Saturday’s performance this one was certainly a disappointing day for fifth-placed Lytham, who seek to finish on a high in their remaining three games.

LSA 2 climbed to second in the Lancashire Central premier division with a 2-1 win at second-bottom Longridge 2.

LSA had some early issues: starting the game with two number nines and conceding a penalty flick when the ball hit Manth Read’s foot, though player of the match Hannah Shore pulled off her first penalty save. In a hot-tempered second half, LSA took the lead through Anna Tankard after an excellent ball from Jess McIntyre.

Livvy Robinson converted short corner to seal the victory, although Longridge did score a consolation goal.

Frankie Thomas played in this game and then an hour later for LSA 3, who also faced their Longridge counterparts and won 3-1 in division two.

LSA started slowly but Rachel Gibbs and Keziah Edgar were strong at the back, turning defence into attack for Freya Gerrard to open the scoring.

And when Lara Pilling drove forward to the D, an unmarked Minnie Robertson fired home to double the lead.

Longridge pulled one back early in the second half, though strong tackling by Lucie McNally then kept them at bay. A series of five short corners eventually produced a match-clinching third LSA goal from Thomas.

An injury to McNally reduce LSA to 10 players for a while but they stood firm for a sixth straight win to consolidate fourth place. Rachel Gibbs was player of the match.