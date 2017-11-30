Kirkham hockey team set for national finals at Olympic Stadium

After an early start and a long drive to Wakefield, the Kirkham Grammar School Under-14 hockey team were in determined mood for the North Finals and duly won through to the National Finals.

They started well in the first game against Cundall Manor and scored an early goal.

Kirkham pressed and had majority of the possession in a great first-half display.

Leading 3-0 at half-time, the girls absorbed some pressure and ran out 4-1 winners.

The second game saw Kirkham come up against Ampleforth College.

The girls made a slow start against a physical team but KGS played the better hockey and ran out 2-1 winners.

To progress to the semi-final stage as group winners, KGS needed to secure a win against Hill House School.

From the start KGS applied pressure, creating chance after chance . A great team performance resuled in a 2-0 victory to seal a semi-finals against Wakefield High School for Girls.

In the semi, KGS had majority of play and numerous opportunities to score but Wakefield made it difficult with a solid defence.

At the full-time whistle, the scoreline was 0-0, resulting in a series of five penalty strokes.

However, KGS kept their cool and cruised through to the final, beating Wakefield 4-2 on penalties.

In the other semi-final, Hill House beat Queens Chester on penalty strokes to set up a final against KGS.

From the start of the final it was clear that this meant everything to every individual on the Kirkham team.

They went ahead in the first half from a well worked penalty corner, when Beth Dowbiggin scored what proved the only goal.

The girls continued to apply pressure and battled to the end whistle to maintain the lead, which secured a place in the 2018 Investec U14 National Hockey Finals at the London 2012 Olympic Stadium.