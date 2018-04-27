Kirkham kart ace Sam's a Super One

Kirkham kart racer Sam Gornall is really putting his foot down to reach the top in motorsport.

Eleven-year-old Sam, from Thames Street, is rated among the UK’s most promising young karting talents.

Having joined the Kartal Racing team in Longton, Sam is contesting this year’s British National Kart Championships. This event, popularly known as Super One, is renowned as a springboard to international competitions.

He is the youngest competitor in the Mini Max category for drivers aged 11-15 and stood fourth after the first of the season’s Super One events in Lincolnshire, just one point outside the top three.

Sam also started the season superbly in local competitions, with second and third places at the Seven Sisters track in Wigan.

He has been competing for six years and last year became vice-champion in the Manchester and Buxton Kart Club Championship and finished third in the Cheshire Kart Racing Club Championship in the Cadet Class.

The second Super One event takes place at Whilton Mill near Daventry, Northamptonshire, this weekend.

Needless to say, this is a very expensive sport, with transport and accommodation costs as well as equipment to pay for.

Proud father Mick Gornall and Kartal Racing boss Alan Crankshaw are actively seeking sponsors/partners to help finance Sam’s bid for motorsport glory.

There are advertising/promotion opportunities, along with exciting race access on offer to anyone interested in getting involved. Mick can be contacted via mickygee@mickygee.plus.com