Leading role for Lytham Green Drive golfer Tony as captain of captains

Tony Calverley of Lytham Green Drive has been elected captain of the Society of Fylde Golf Captains.

Tony has been a member of Lytham Green Drive Golf Club for 30 years, serving as captain (1999/2000) and president (2003/4) and also serving on the Golf Club Council for nine years.

His medallion of office was presented at the Society of Fylde Golf Captains’ latest meeting at Lytham Green Drive.

The society includes all the past captains of the original eight Fylde coast clubs: Royal Lytham and St Annes, Lytham Green Drive, Fairhaven, St Annes Old Links, Blackpool Park, North Shore, Fleetwood and Knott End.

It was founded in 1951 by Green Drive Golf Club’ William Pickles, who was the first ‘captain of captains’.

The society’s twice-yearly meetings are held at the club where the incoming captain is a member.

Tony said: “I am very proud and honoured to serve as captain of captains and I look forward to sharing my year with the other captains of the Fylde Golf Clubs.”

Champions Herons Reach have made a spirited start to the defence of their Senior Fylde Golf League crown.

However Lytham Green Drive have the edge over the 2017 winners in the early weeks of the competition, despite losing their latest match.

Lytham Green Drive lead the way with 49 points after six games, four points ahead of Herons Reach with 45.

Ashton and Lea are tied for third with Knott End on 37.

Lancaster Golf Club have joined the league this year, taking the total of competing clubs to 10.

All the clubs play each other home and away.

Latest results: Blackpool Park 4.5 Fleetwood 1.5, Knott End 3.5 Lytham Green Drive 2.5, Herons Reach 5 Blackpool North Shore 1, Fleetwood 5.5 Blackpool Park 0.5, St Annes Old Links 3.5 Ashton and Lea 2.5.

Knott End Ladies played the first round of the Seniors Championship Gross competition and an EG Medal competition last Thursday.

Silver Division: Nett winner Kath Coleman 72, lowest gross Joanne Kay 85

Bronze Division 1: Nett winner Betty Lawrenson 74, lowest gross Irene Morris 103

Bronze Division 2+3 : Nett winner Elaine Blackburn 74

Lowest Gross: Alexandra Gardner 109, after card play-off with Sue Roberts. Helen Trickett and Karen Higson.

A men’s open was held at Knott End last Wednesday, when winners R Mayor and Mr G Mayor scored a most impressive 50 points.

Second place was shared between Bell/Oddie and Cardell/Lister, both with 46 points. Third on 45 points were Massaro/Taylor.

Fairhaven Golf Club staged a Lady Captain’s second qualifier won by Carole Waddington (11) with a 74.

Second was Lynn Griffiths (13) with 76 and third Linda Baxter (14) 76.

The Ladies’ Gold Medal (men’s competition) the following day was won by Simon Weston (16) with a 75.

Second was Kieran Hogarth (6) with 75 and third Howard Monk (19) 75.

The division one winner was Kieran Hogarth (6) with 75. Clive Appleby was second (6) 75 and third Peter Bush (6) 75.

Division two winner was Lorin Smith (12) with 76, second Philip Wignall (13) 77 and third Ian McMillan(13) 77.

Division three winner Simon Weston(16) 75, second Howard Monk(19) 75 and third Mark Hudson(16) 77.

The holiday Monday Nightingale Trophy (mixed competition) was won by Elaine Hough and Kevin Moore with 70.5.

Second were Marcus Naylor and Carol Nicholls 77.5 and third Paula Leah and Roger Leah 77.5.