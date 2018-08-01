Lytham boxer Cardle plots a route back to the top

Lytham’s Scott Cardle returns to action this weekend as he plans to plot his way back into title contention.

The lightweight fights Michael Mooney on Saturday night, a journeyman with a record of eight wins and 51 losses.

It will be the 28-year-old’s first bout since losing his British title fight against Lewis Ritson in March, when he was stopped in just the second round.

This weekend’s clash takes place on the undercard of Matchroom’s show in Cardiff, which will be headlined by Joe Cordina and Sean Dodd – a fight Cardle will have plenty of interest in.

“This is a fight to get me back into the swing of things really,” Cardle told The Gazette.

“It’s just going to be a six-rounder to get me to find my feet again, hopefully before I go into a big fight before Christmas.

“I could be fighting the winner of the main event which could be for the Commonwealth and British titles.

“I’m just waiting to hear but after this fight I should hopefully know a bit more.

“I’ve fought Dodd a couple of times and they were both controversial fights. I stopped him in the last round of the first fight and the last one was a draw. So that fight would be a great one to complete the trilogy.

“But personally I feel Cordina will get the job done and do the business on Saturday.

“To be fair I welcome that fight with open arms. I think it’s a great fight and I feel I know quite a bit about him from my amateur days. I feel like that’s the sort of fight I need to jumpstart my career again.”

This will be Cardle’s first fight under new traine Matthew Ellis after he parted ways with Joe Gallagher, the man that has guided his career for the last seven years.

He will now be trained back in Blackpool with Ellis, a former heavyweight who fought the likes of Tyson Fury, Tony Bellew, Matty Askin and Audley Harrison.

Asked why he opted to move gyms, Cardle said: “It’s just out of complacency really. The past two or three years I’ve not really put my heart and soul into the game as much as I should have.

“Since winning the British title against Craig Evans in May 2015, I feel like I’ve taken my eye off the ball a little bit.

“I just felt like I needed a fresh start.”