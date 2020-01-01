Lytham's former British champion boxer Scott Cardle announces retirement

Lytham boxer Scott Cardle has announced his retirement at the age of 30 after a highly successful career in the amateur and professional ranks.

Cardle was the British lightweight champion for two years, beating Craig Evans to take the crown in 2015 and defending his title three times.

Having begun boxing competitively aged 11, Cardle was a national schoolboy champion and three-time national junior champion.

As an amateur he won 103 of his 122 fights, winning titles around Europe and in India. He won a gold for Great Britain in Finland in 2011, the year before he turned professional.

As a pro from the age of 22, he won the Central Area and English titles before claiming the British crown which he finally lost to Robbie Barrett on points in 2017.

Having failed in a bid to win back the British title against Lewis Ritson in March 2018, Cardle lost his final fight to Ricky Burns in November of that year, ending with a professional record of 23 wins from 27 fights, with one draw.

Having married last year and with a baby on the way, Cardle took his time to ponder his future before confirming his decision on New Year's Day.

Announcing his retirement with a series of 'thank yous' on Twitter, Cardle paid tribute to trainer Joe Gallagher, along with his amateur coaches Frank Ellis and Eric Metcalf.

Cardle wrote: "There was never a better feeling than the confidence on fight week, knowing you’ve done too much in camp to even care how your opponent has prepared!

"I’ve boxed on some huge shows and created some great memories".