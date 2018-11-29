Martial arts marvel Ruby in the pink after Lancashire Sports awards

An incredible sporting year for Ruby Russell of the Lytham Tae Kwon-do club just got even better – the nine-year-old has been named Young Achiever of the Year in the Lancashire Sports Awards.

It completes Ruby’s superb set of accolades for 2018 after she was crowned a double world champion and double British champion as well as English, Welsh and Scottish champion in her martial art.

Ruby reached the shortlist of 10 for the county award after winning in the Young Achiever category in the Fylde Sports Awards at the start of the month.

The 17th annual Lancashire Sports Awards took place at Blackpool’s Grand Hotel last, where Ruby received her award from Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw. Her category was sponsored by Positive Together.

Ruby was accompanied to the ceremony by her proud parents Bob and Dianne, who own Lytham Tae Kwon-do and coach their daughter.

Dianne said: “It was a very strong category and I think Ruby was the youngest – she was certainly the smallest.

“Ruby had no idea she would win and she made her way home at the end of the night in a pink stretch limo we had ordered as a surprise.”

Lancashire Sports Awards winners

Coach of the Year Sponsored by Active Lancashire: Sianna Perry

Highly Commended: Alex Howarth

Club of the Year sponsored by Spar: Clayton-Le-Moors Harriers

Highly Commended: Clayton Boxing Club

Community Project of the Year sponsored by Great Places Housing Group: Pilling 20-20 Project

Jimmy Armfield Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by The Regenda Group: Marilyn Gregson

Primary School of the Year sponsored by Westholme School: The Redeemer Primary School

Highly Commended: Whittlefield Primary

Secondary School of the Year sponsored by University of Central Lancashire: Sir John Thursby Community College

Highly Commended: St Michaels CE High

Service to Underrepresented Groups sponsored by Newground: Abu Hanifah Foundation Football Club

Highly Commended: Leyland Warriors Rugby Club, The Bowmen of Pendle & Samlesbury

Young Achiever of the Year sponsored by Positive Together funded by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner:

Ruby Russell

Highly Commended: Briony Holt, Jedidiah Lincoln

Volunteer of the Year sponsored by The Flower Bowl at Barton Grange: Vishal Karri

Highly Commended, Michael Johnson

