New season brings start of new era in Fylde coast hockey

Fylde Hockey Club is fielding four men’s teams this season following the merger with Blackpool.

The newlook senior team started their North West division two season with a 5-3 win away to Didsbury Northern 3 under new coach Chris Simcock.

Jordan Payne, one of eight debutants, pounced on a loose ball to open the scoring with a confident finish.

Didsbury equalised but clinical attacking saw Fylde move into a 4-1 half-time lead with goals by James Oakes and Chris Toward (2).

Two quickfire Didsbury goals set up a nervy finish before Payne’s second put the result beyond doub to get new captain Simon Major off to a winning start.

Oli Santamera was named man of the match for his workrate and several assists.

Fylde 2 started their division three north campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Bolton’s first team.

The promoted champions kept Fylde under the cosh for much of the game, though they help firm for a while and had half-chances of their own. Keeper Nigel Sadler was Fylde’s player of the match.

The new Fylde 3 team featured eight former Blackpool players but started the division five north north season with a 2-1 defeat away to Formby 4.

Fylde keeper Danny Taylor made some good saves but was finally beaten when a shot was deflected in off Phil Weir.

Strong runs by Chris Walker and 13-year-old Ryan Nicholls boosted captain Ollie Holmes’ team, who equalised with a poacher’s goal from Will Pickles.

Fylde defended well but could not prevent Formby’s winner. James Smith had an equaliser ruled out and Tim Wilson’s midfield industry saw him named man of the match.

Fylde 4 began with a fine performance to beat Preston 6 4-2 with a Phil Hope hat-trick. Dan Howe scored the other and Henry Warder was man of the match.

Lytham Ladies began their season in North Hockey division two with a 1-0 defeat at Formby.

Lytham were awarded seven penalty corners and conceded just two but Formby scored from their only attempt at goal. The ball flew up and down the pitch throughout this well-contested game and a great team effort went unrewarded.

Lytham: Hannah Shore, Rebecca Pearson, Emily Adams, Georgia Alice Perkins, Hazel Cockerill, Gilly Shields, Georgina Read, Heidi Whitehead, Gabrielle Little, Grace Webster, Livvy Robinson(captain), Tasha Webster, Amie Knighton.

Lytham Ladies 2 began the season with a 6-0 victory over Lancaster 3 at Ansdell Arena.

The hosts dominated the early play, passing well and finding lost of free space, though none of their shots found the net in the first half.

It all came together in the second half with half a dozen goals in a fantastic display.

Lytham 3 lost 5-0 to their Leyland and Chorley counterparts despite strong runs by Lara Pilling and Frankie Thomas. Lara also made some strong tackles to be named player of the match.

The men’s season started with a baptism of fire for new players as Lytham’s first team lost 6-5 to Preston.

Aaron Gee and Matt Percy played well, while Neil Mallalieu scored three and Matt Shawcross two for Lytham.

Lytham played well in the first half but then began to tire and lost their shape at crucial moments, though Shawcross cut the deficit to one in the final quarter.

Will Stone was shown a yellow card as Lytham defended well but couldn’t force an equaliser.

The Seconds penned back South Lakes for most of the game but had to settle for a 2-2 draw. The Cumbrians came from behind to lead 2-1 but Lytham’s positive attitude was rewarded with an equaliser six minutes from the end.