St Aidan's keep Fylde and Wyre indoor athletics titles under one roof

The weather may have wreaked havoc with outdoor sporting events over the past week and that’s when indoor athletics comes into its own

The season is in full swing and last Thursday it was the turn of Year 8 pupils from Wyre and Fylde schools to compete for glory at Blackpool Sports Centre at Stanley Park.

Besides the prestige, the winners would also go on to represent the boroughs at the county finals and All Stars was delighted to be invited along for an afternoon of keenly-contested sport.

The boys’ and girls’ competitions took place on the same afternoon and overall victory in both went to St Aidan’s of Preesall.

The other most consistent performers were Carr Hill of Kirkham, who finished third out of nine schools in both competitions.

The runners-up spot went to Lytham St Annes in the girls’ event and to St Bede’s in the boys’ .

Organisers the Fylde and Wyre School Sports Partnership thanked students from Myerscough College for officiating on the day.