St Annes powerhouse lifts world bench press crown

A St Annes powerlifter has lifted the world title for the second time in Finland, breaking his own record in the process.

Andrew Rigby triumphed in his age and weight category at the World Bench Press Championships in Helsinki.

Andrew’s winning lift of 205kg was a new British record for all age groups, 2.5kg better than the previous record which he also held.

The 56-year-old participated in the 93kg weight division in the Masters 2 age category (for competitors aged 50-60).

Andrew won the world title in a higher weight division two years ago and finished second last year.

A St Annes resident since the age of seven, Andrew works as a project manager. And he certainly has a personal interest in his latest project – to build a house for himself in Ansdell.

He has definitely proved his decision to come out of retirement a decade ago to be correct.

Andrew has won multiple British titles and is the reigning European champion.

Now he is contemplating bowing out at the top, perhaps after defending his European crown in France in August.

With the British Championship taking place in just 10 days, Andrew isn’t short of major tournaments in which to finish on a high.

Also on his radar is September’s Arnold Classic in Barcelona, named after bodybuilder/Hollywood star/politician Schwarzenegger.

Andrew told The Gazette: “I have retired a couple of times but this time I think it will be for good. My first competition was as a 21-year-old, so I’ve been competing on and off for 35 years.

“I was the favourite in Helsinki, which put a bit more pressure on, but I was very pleased to break my record.”

You can watch Andrew’s final lift in Finland by using the link.