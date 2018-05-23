St Annes' triathlon triumph

There was a huge turn-out in the glorious sunshine for the 11th St Annes Triathlon and a notable first for the event.

The senior men’s and women’s races were won by a husband and wife for the first time as Aodhan Carson won the men’s swim-cycle-run extravaganza and Michelle Carson triumphed in the women’s.

Michelle was third overall, beating all but the first two men as she prepares for the European Championships in Estonia.

Following the 400m swim in St Annes YMCA Pool, the senior competitors immediately hopped on their bikes for the Promenade-based 20km cycle ride and 5km run. The younger age groups covered shorter distances.

Aodhan Carson’s time was 60mins, 43secs to seal victory by 82 seconds from Martin Coulthurst in 62.05. Michelle Carson’s time was 63.22.

Lewis Sowerby of the Ribby Hall Tri club was third man in 64.01, while second female was Barbara Holmes of Team Windmill (66.51) and third Lorraine Hopley of Rossendale Tri ) 67.02.

Coulthurst was also first veteran and Holmes first female vet. In the junior categories, winners were as follows (female first, then male).

TS: Beatrix Connell (12.07), Jameson Hall of Blackpool Aquatic (10.37)

T1: Chloe McManus (21.38), William Grundy (Blackburn Harriers, 18.10)

T2: Gracie Scott (Blackpool Aquatic, 28.40), Forest Leah (Blackpool Aquatic, 27.50)

T3: Maddison Betmead (Blackpool Aquatic, 35.02), Luke Rawcliffe (Blackpool Aquatic, 32.33)

Youth: Jessica Russell (45.42), James Rollaston (41.12)

Organiser Tim Armit said: “It was an amazing day and I have to thank our incredible marshals, who stand out there for six hours, shouting support and making the event possible. They are brilliant.

“Also thanks to the Dalmeny Hotel for supporting the event in every way and a special thanks to Ed Nash and Phil Dunnell of LCC, who pulled out all the stops and fixed the potholes on the Prom just before the race, making it much safer for everyone involved.

“It was fantastic to see just so many kids out this year, with huge numbers racing in the 9/10 and 11/12 year-old age groups. Our future athletes out there today!”

The was the second event in the annual Fylde Tri-logy series and follows the Ribby Hall event last month.

World champion Barbara Holmes and Martin Coulthurst lead the table after two events, with the final places to be decided at the Fleetwood Triathlon in September.