Stacks of fun for Fylde primary schools at AKS

Talk about team-building for sporty schoolchildren.

A great afternoon of speedstacking was enjoyed by key stage two children from Fylde primary schools at AKS just before half-term.

The children got to display their skills and speed as they raced to their tables to assemble towers as quickly as possible.

A massive well done to Mayfield Primary School in St Annes for winning the relay competition and having the overall fastest individual.

The event was organised by the Fylde and Wyre School Sports Partnership, who wish to thank AKS sports leaders for their help in delivering this successful activity.