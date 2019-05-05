Wallasey golfer Joshua McMahon wins Lytham Trophy after thrilling finish

Joshua McMahon of Wallasey Golf Club won a thrilling 2019 Lytham Trophy at Royal Lytham and St Annes, with three chasers finishing just a shot behind.

Four solid rounds saw McMahon win one of the most prestigious events on the amateur calendar as he followed rounds of 71 and 73 on Friday and Saturday with a further 73 and 71 yesterday to finish with an eight-over total of 288.

In a top-quality international field, the Austrian Gerold Folk broke par with 69 in the final round to take a share of runners-up spot on 289 in this 55th Lytham Trophy.

Also tied for second were Jack Brooks of Mere Golf and Country in Knutsford and Harry Goddard of Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire, whose rounds ranged from 68 to 78. The German Marc Hammer was a shot further back in fifth.

Out of the 144 starters on the world-famous Fylde links, 48 survived the cut to contest the 36-hole final day, including Nick Peoples of the host club, who finished tied for 45th on 24-over.

Among the eight sub-par rounds, the best was an opening 65 by Callum Farr of Northamptonshire County, who slipped back to joint-20th. Winner McMahon’s score was 15 better than he shot last year.