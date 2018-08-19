Warton Junior Badminton Club awards prizes ahead of special season

Warton Junior Badminton Club is looking forward to its 25th anniversary season, which gets under way next month.

Presentations have been made to last season’s outstanding players.

1st class OPEN winner: Ellie Matthew

1st Class OPEN runner-up: Esther Dickason

2nd Class OPEN winner: Nathan Anderson

2nd Class OPEN runner-up Charlotte Tugman

3rd Class OPEN winner: Oliver Martin

3rd Class OPEN runner-up: Stephan Martinovsky

1st Class Singles winner: Esther Dickason; runner-up Paige Uppard

2nd Class Singles winner: Nathan Anderson, runner-up Charlotte Tugman

3rd Class Singles winner: Nathan Nicholas; runner-up Oliver Martin

1st Class Doubles winners: Jacob Bridges / Jessica Bagley; runners-up: Ellie Matthew / Harry Dobson

2nd Class Doubles winners: Charlotte Tugman / Jacob Bridges; runners-up: Jack Davis / Alivia Chung

3rd Class Doubles winners: Stephan Martinovsky / Jessica Banks; runner-up: Luke Yates / Zak Roberts

Players of the Year: Ruth Bretherton (1st Class), Jack Davis (2nd Class), Stephan Martinovsky (3rd Class)

The overall player of the year was Charlotte Tugman

Anyone interested in learning more about the club is welcome to contact chairman Mike Cooper on 01772 633402 / 07963 503328