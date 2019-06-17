Wesham Road Runners' Rob Danson wins historic Freckleton Half-Marathon

Rob Danson of Wesham Road Runners was this year’s winner of the historic Freckleton Half-Marathon.

The UK’s oldest half-marathon was staged for the 55th year at Bush Lane Playing Fields on Sunday afternoon, together with the 43rd running of the women’s race.

Rob’s winning time was 70mins, 25secs, over four minutes clear of second-placed Robert Affleck, a regular prominent finisher in this event. Vet45 Robert from Preston Harriers completed the course in 74.49.

Danson’s Wesham clubmate Simon Denye, another vet 45, was third in 79.37 and there was a fourth top-10 finisher for the club in Paul Gregory (vet40), who was 10th in 84.37.

The first woman and 31st overall was Margaret Beever of Stainland Lions (v40) in 84.37.

Katherine Cousins of Lancaster and Morecambe was second in 90.11 and Natasha Sheel of Serpentine third in 91.17.

Leading the way among the Fylde coast clubs was Sasha Wallbank of Freckleton and Warton Running Club, who was fourth lady in 93.43. There were 480 finishers in all.

The course record of 64.45 set by the great Ron Hill has stood for 50 years.