Wesham's Danson dominates St Annes Ten-mile race

Rob Danson of Wesham Road Runners defied a buffeting crosswind to win the St Annes Ten-mile Race.

Despite having to contend with the strong wind throughout, Rob recorded a remarkable time of 52mins, 59secs to win by over six minutes.

The entry far exceeded last year’s as 364 completed the course, which took in Fairhaven Lake and the windmill.

Athletes arrived from Leeds and even further afield to boost the entry, with 40 from Blackburn Harriers and a team of 30 representing Lytham St Annes Road Runners.

LSA won the team prize and had highly-placed finishers in Joe Geenwood (sixth, 61.00), Andy Draper (eighth, 61.54) and Neil Tate (11th, 62.44).

Second overall was Andrew Worster of Todmorden Harriers (59.04) and third Bobby Hagan of Keswick AC (59.57) as only the top three beat the hour.

The winning lady was Dionne Allen of Leigh Harriers, who was seventh overall in 61.08.

Sarah Douglas of Sale Harriers was second (30th, 65.43) and Joanne Nelson of Blackburn Harriers third (34th, 66.26).

The presentations were held at the Dalmeny Hotel in St Annes and organiser Tim Armit told The Gazette: “The event was a huge success.

“It was 100 per cent bigger than last year and is now firmly established as an annual event.”