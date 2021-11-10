Coach Natalie Hull builds the base for softball in Fylde

Natalie Hull has launched the Lytham St Annes Softball Club to offer training and competitive softball to anyone interested.

The rules are similar to those of baseball, though softball is played with a larger ball and on a smaller playing area.

Natalie Fox is spreading the softball gospel in Fylde

Although it is an Olympic sport for women only, it is played competitively by both sexes and is suitable for players of all ages.

St Annes-based Natalie has been involved in the sport for 25 years and has coached on the Junior GB programme.

She is a level two coach with the British Softball Federation, the sport's governing body, and said: “We actually started just before Covid broke out but it is really picking up now. I moved from London to raise a family but it’s time to get going with the softball again.

“It is a sport for everyone. You don’t have to be the fastest or the biggest hitter – we are an inclusive sport.

“We are looking for players across the whole age range and, ideally, some sponsors.”

Natalie runs regular sessions for various age groups at Lytham St Annes High School, with children as young as school year one welcome to attend the ‘T-ball’ sessions.

Both codes of softball are on offer, ‘slow-pitch’ and ‘fast-pitch’ – the latter is the more competitive and involves fewer players per match.

Boys and girls can play independently and against each other, with mixed sessions available for juniors and adults.

Matches against other clubs have already begun. The senior ladies played their first tournament at Rochdale over the weekend and look forward to facing Liverpool this Saturday afternoon (3pm). A family session will take place this Sunday from 12.30-2.30pm (£5 per family)

More information and full details of sessions are available at the Facebook page: LsaSoftballUK.