Fylde and Lytham St Annes clubs in hockey derby action as new leagues begin

All 10 of Fylde’s senior teams played, five at home as Mill Farm staged matches from 10am through to 6pm.

The men’s first teams of Fylde and Lytham St Annes met there in the new North West Division One.

Fylde soon got in the groove despite plenty of new players under new captain Jamie Oakes as Ben Douglas slotted home a slick opener.

The lead was doubled when a disguised pass deceived the defence and Jordan Payne tapped home. Douglas scored a second before half-time with a reverse shot to the bottom corner.

Lytham went into the game confidently after beating Preston and they responded well in the second half as John Barraclough’s shot went in via post, bar and a deflection.

Fylde were reduced to nine men at one point but held out and Douglas completed his debut hat-trick.

Oakes and Jordan Payne had further opportunities for Fylde but it remained 4-1. Andy Payne was man of the match for Lytham.

Fylde 2 gave debuts to five players and lost their opener 5-1 away to Leyland and Chorley in division three north.

Man of the match Duke Jones was excellent at the back but Fylde trailed 3-0 at half-time.

Fin Odell Taylor and Luke Hitchen gave the travelling side more opportunities in the second half and Phil Hope scored the consolation goal.

Fylde 3 lost 3-0 away to a strong Garstang first team in their division four north opener.

Man of the match Hugo Loggenberg worked tirelessly in midfield, while Ollie Greenwood and Martin Hayes also performed well.

Fylde 4 produced a superb display to overcome Leyland and Chorley 2 6-1 despite havng no substitutes.

Chris Hills played a key role in the first two goals and Richard Clarke rampaged down the right, though the man of the match award went to new right-half Angus Chandler.

Despite dominating possession, Fylde had to settle for a 2-1 lead at half-time but Sean Lester and Peter Latimer were solid in defence in the second half as Clarke completed a hat-trick. There was a brace for Martin Stringfellow and a well deserved goal for James Dobson, who was superb on the left.

Fylde Ladies started their season in England League Conference Norh with a goalless draw against Didsbury Northern.

Strong defending from Lucy Woods and Lucy Partington denied Didsbury circle entry in the first half.

Fylde had more opportunities after half-time and Hannah Cook couldn’t quite convert Hattie Madden’s reverse hit to the back post. Player of the match Dani Merrick was excellent in midfield.

Fylde 2 drew 1-1 at University of Liverpool in North West division one. On a tropical afternoon, Fylde stood strong to create a wall of white.

Liverpool scored first but Dawn Child equalised after great link-up play.

Laura Knowles and Toni Phoenix-Cole made their debuts for a Fylde 3 side who beat Lancaster University 4-0 in division two north.

The first half ended goalless but a change of tactics saw Fylde quickly break the deadlock through a Lucy Bridges deflection.

Charlotte Gornall moved the ball quickly as Fylde kept possession well and Bridges scored twice more before captain Georgie Hampson completed the scoring with a penalty stroke. Gornall and forward Katie Tinsley shared the player of the match award.

Carly Wilde scored a hat-trick for Fylde 4 in the 4-1 win over Pendle Forest in division three norht (central).

Fiona Quarmby also scored and Poppy Chester was named player of the match on her confident debut.

Fylde 5 started the division four north (central) season with a derby at Lytham St Annes 3 and won 2-0

Fylde defended well and Lucy Wane’s drive was deflected high into the net by Sophie Rawlinson on her adult hockey debut. Jess Egan’s superb pass enabled Jessie Allen to give Fylde breathing space with the second goal.

Lytham’s five debutants all impressed, with special thanks to captain Frankie Thomas’ mum Michelle for playing in goal and giving a player-of-the-match performance .

Lytham had chances from short corners by Jess Mason but Fylde defended strongly,

Fylde 6 were 5-1 winners away to Lancaster and Morecambe 3 in division five north (central). The hosts took the lead but Fylde feistiness was on display as Abi Wensley soon equalised. Fylde’s fantastic work rate saw them move 3-1 ahead by half-time with two Georgia Nichols goals.

Fran Loffler-Thompson wouldn’t allow an injury to keep her out of the game and Kellie Wiseman made some great runs on her debut.

With Natalie Smith commanding the midfield, player of the match Wensley went on to complete her hat-trick.

Lytham St Annes Ladies started their season with a minimum 11 players and a 4-1 defeat at Kirkby Stephen.

Newcomers Jade Yarwood and Sophie Greener impressed with nifty stick skills and strength on the ball. Olivia Hesketh and Ruby Hodgkinson put in excellent shifts up front and Lara Pilling showed her prowess down the wing

Emily Peacock made some amazing saves and closed down attackers one-on-one.

Lytham put in a huge effort and created more chances than in the second half. Gilly Shields linked well with Webster to apply pressure.

Kirkby were restricted to one breakaway goal in the second half, player of the match Adams pulling off an amazing goalline clearance.

LSA Men’s 2 lost 4-2 to Preston 6 but were proud of their performance in the heat as Jack Lawson, Ethan Brown and Theo Hauff made promising debuts.

Tom Lees, Andy Wood, and Myles Child moved the ball well in the first half, Lees equalising midway through.

Hauff scored a consolation goal as Preston dominated the second half.