Fylde coast hockey: Ladies deny league leaders but Lytham St Annes are edged out

Fylde conceded first from a short corner but remained composed and determined.

They equalised when Dani Merrick deflected a short corner into the net. Timperley quickly regained the lead but Fylde never lost hope.

Lytham St Annes Men lost their latest match at West Derby

They equalised and dominated the second half but couldn’t force a winner, despite going through one-on-one with the keeper.

Fylde Men lost 6-2 at home to North West division one promotion contenders Keswick.

Fylde settled well until Keswick suddenly broke down the middle to open the scoring.

The home side responded well and Duke Jones shot wide after a strong run.

Keswick goals either side of half-time left Fylde in need of a response, which arrived when Jordan Payne turned in Ian Swaine’s reverse pass.

More pressure saw Fylde make it 3-2 with a solo goal by the outstanding Simon Holt.

Keswick restored their two-goal cushion, adding two more as fatigue set into the Fylde ranks. Holt shared the man of the match award with Jay Currey.

A newlook Fylde Men’s 3 gave an encouraging performance despite losing 6-2 away to an experienced Garstang first team who stand second in division four north.

Chris Banks’ side were two down before returning captain Oli Holmes scored powerfully from Fylde’s first short corner. Garsang netted twice more before Nigel Sadler made it 4-2 at half-time.

Fylde conceded twice more in an end-to-end second half, in which Connor McClelland’s impressive performance was marred only by a green card from the umpire ... his mother.

Lytham St Annes Ladies lost 2-1 at drizzly Lancaster in the North West premier division.

The late push-back meant the game was played under lights and LSA started brightly. They had chances in an end-to-end first half, though Lancaster scored the only goal from a penalty corner.

Both sides worked hard and tested the goalkeepers but a second Lancaster goal left LSA with plenty to do in the final 15 minutes.

They stepped on the gas and Emily Adams pulled one back but they couldn’t force an equaliser. Tash Webster was player of the match in a very even contest.

A depleted Lytham St Annes Men’s side lost 6-1 at West Derby in North West division one.

A misunderstanding over the push-back time saw LSA arrive in Liverpool two and a half hours early but they started slowly.

West Derby scored early and soon added two more before LSA grew into the game, forcing the keeper into a couple of saves before half-time.

The hosts again scored goals early in the second half, and LSA’s goal and spell of sustained pressure came too late. Aaron Copeland was man of the match.

LSA 2 gave a determined performance in their 7-0 home defeat by the Garstang first team, three goals coming in the final few minutes. Joe Briggs and Ben Lavin did well on debut as junior players continue to step up.

Fylde Ladies 2 were beaten 3-1 at Alderley Edge 2 in North West division one.

A Fylde side without substitutes fell two goals down but showed determination to pull one back, Sally Robinson finishing off a great pass by Dawn Child.

The home side added a third to seal victory despite Fylde’s hard work.

Fylde 3 beat Ulverston’s first team 4-0 in division two north at wet and blustery Mill Farm. Fourth-team player Lali Atherton stepped up when Megan Coar was struck on the neck and the substitute scored within moments. Brilliant play by Katie Tinsley put Fylde 2-0 up at half-time.

Atherton scored her second after an excellent break by Keira Tomes, who again made her pace count to score the fourth herself.

Fylde 4 played out a 5-5 draw with Longridge 2 in three north.

Fylde 5 were clearly up for their first home game of the season in four north, beating Lancaster and Morecambe 2 9-0. With Summer Holroyd outstanding in her first game of the season, Fylde were three up at half-time.

Georgia Nicholls scored on her debut, while there was a hat-trick for Jess Egan and two goals apiece for Amy Carter and Fiona Quarmby. Gemma Eastham completed the scoring.

Fylde 6 lost their five north match 2-0 against Chorley Phoenix 2 at Buckshaw Village. Fylde pushed hard and keeper Fran Lofler-Thompson kept Chorley at bay until they opened the scoring before half-time.