Fylde coast hockey review: Fylde men win another goal-feast with Prescot

The host created early chances only for Prescot keeper to make some great saves. A deflected shot saw the visitors take the lead against the run of play and make it 2-0 after an interception.

Fylde were not put off their game and pulled one back by half-time as captain Gareth Sym found the bottom corner of the goal from a penalty corner.

Fylde Ladies 2 had a winning weekend

Fylde came under pressure at the start of the second half but defended strongly, then equalised when Jamie Oakes finished a fine move.

With the wind behind them, Fylde continued to press and took the lead with Oakes’ second from a penalty corner. There was a second for Sym, who found the top corner as Fylde began to dominate.

Some fine saves by Danny Taylor protected Fylde’s lead, which Oakes stretched with his hat-trick goal.

And he took his tally to four following an attack down the right. Si Holt was named man of the match.

Fylde 3 won by the only goal in their division four north fixtures away to Preston 5. It was Fylde’s third trip of the season to UCLan and the work of new coach Chris Banks is paying off.

The goal came in the first half and was smashed in by Phil Hope from Nigel Sadler’s pass. The wind strengthened in the second half and Preston dominated but Fylde were strong at the back, with Luke Whitelow a rock.

Goalscorer Hope was everywhere as Fylde go into the winter break in mid-table.

Lytham St Annes Ladies lost 2-1 away to second-placed Bowdon 2 in the North West premier division.

The visitors’ determined defence thwarted Bowdon on a wet afternoon and Lytham took the lead when Emily Adam’s perfect strike found the bottom left corner from their only short corner of the game.

Lytham gained in confidence but Bowdon were level by half-time and continued to attack strongly. They scored a winner but Lytham battled until the final whistle.

Lytham St Annes Men also lost 2-1 away to Alderley Edge 2 in what seemed like end-of-the-world weather.

LSA started this North West division one fixture positively, soaking up pressure and leading at half-time after man of the match Arron Copeland smashed home a Will Dowbiggin pass from the right.

Lytham paid for sitting too deep in the second half as the hosts scored twice from short corners, including their late winner. It was tough to take for LSA, who were the better team for large parts of the game.

It was men against boys as LSA Men’s 2 faced Lancaster and Morecambe 2 but the LSA boys were victorious 3-0 in atrocious conditions.

All the goals in a very confident display were scored in the first half through Joe Briggs (2) and Matt Cooper.

Despite playing into a gale-force wind in the second half, LSA saw out the game and enter the winter break on a high.

LSA Ladies 2 lost 3-0 against the Ulverston senior side but battled throughout.

The Cumbrians scored the only goal of the first half from a short corner, then added two more with the very strong wind behind them.

Player of the match Rachel Gibbs made a superb diving save.

Fylde Ladies 2 were 3-0 winners away to their Liverpool Sefton counterparts in North West division one. Despite rain, sleet and hail, Fylde played positively and Olivia John-Haslam opened the scoring.

After a disallowed goal and an unsuccessful penalty flick, Fylde did double their lead when Olivia Merrick capitalised on good midfield play.

The final goal came when Kelly Windows’ drive from a penalty corner resulted in a scramble and Hannah Cook fired home.

Fylde 3 bounced back with a 5-0 home win over the Penrith senior side in division two north. Ian Swaine’s side maintained their passing style despite torrential downpours and strong winds.

Layla Wholey broke the deadlock and Lucia Stefani made it 2-0. The passing of player of the match Lisa Perry and Georgie Hampson was excellent and Toni Phoenix-Cole scored the third.

Katie Tinsley deflected in the fourth and Wholey scored her second. Expert defending by Becky Evans kept the visitors at bay.

Fylde 4 were beaten 3-1 at Mill Farm by a Brookfield first team who stand second in division three north (central).

The visitors took an early lead and added their second from a deflection. Lauren Appleyard pulled one back from a penalty corner by half-time.

Midfield debutant Kirtika Saravanan battled hard but Fylde couldn’t make another breakthrough. Brookfield were restricted to one further goal as Felicity Flood-Whittle made some fine saves.