Fylde coast hockey round-up: Doncaster defeat for Fylde Ladies while Lytham Men suffer City loss

Fylde started strongly and, after Lucy Woods’ great tackle, Pru Lindsey crossed for Hattie Madden, who made an effort to score but a Doncaster player caught her stick.

Fylde were given a penalty flick, scored by Bo Madden to give them the upper hand.

However, Doncaster were quick to react and equalised shortly afterwards to leave the score 1-1 at half-time.

Action from the match involving Lytham and Garstang

The second half saw Fylde enjoy multiple short corner opportunities, only for Doncaster to defend strongly.

At the other end, a short corner was awarded to Doncaster, which they scored with the use of a drag flick to run out winners.

The seconds drew 1-1 in their game against Oldham.

It was Oldham who opened the scoring but Sally Robinson netted from Olivia John-Haslam’s pass to ensure honours ended even.

The thirds lost 2-1 at Pendle Forest, falling behind to a penalty stroke after the ball struck a Fylde foot.

Fylde responded and equalised as a run of three short corners ended with Scarlett Turnock’s strike being deflected in by Georgie Hampson.

A lapse in concentration then allowed Pendle to make it 2-1 by half-time, after which an end-to-end second period finished with neither side adding to their tally.

There was a 4-4 draw for the fourths at Lancaster’s seconds.

Having trailed 2-0 to goals from short corners, Fylde were back on terms at half-time as Grace Tomlinson and Frankie Margerison were on target.

They took the lead in the second half when Patsy Crowther netted after a rebound from the keeper’s pads, only for Lancaster to equalise from another short corner.

Tomlinson then gave Fylde the lead again with her second goal but a final penalty corner late on saw Lancaster make it 4-4.

The fifths were beaten 4-2 at Garstang in a game where they fell behind before a short corner routine brought them level through Dawn Peruzza.

However, Garstang’s skilled front line, as well as their youth and fitness, began to tell as they pulled clear though there was time for Debbie McClelland to net a consolation goal.

The sixths were victorious as they defeated Leyland and Chorley’s seconds 2-0.

Georgia Nichols gave them the lead in the opening period before Laura Arts completed the scoring in the second half.

Elsewhere, a depleted men’s first team lost 4-1 at Windermere.

Half-chances went begging before Fylde fell behind on the counter and then conceded a second to trail 2-0 at the half-time interval.

Confusion in the backline gave Windermere two more goals after the break, though Fylde skipper Jamie Oakes pulled one back with his seventh league goal of the season.

The seconds were beaten 9-2 by Keswick, having trailed 3-2 at half-time with Gaz Sym having scored twice.

However, a quick Keswick goal after the break saw Fylde’s cohesion deteriorate and their heads drop as their opponents sealed victory.

There was better news for the thirds as they defeated Kendal 3-1 for their first win of the season.

Nigel Sadler gave Fylde the lead, only for Kendal to cancel that out to leave the score 1-1 at half-time.

Philip Allen restored Fylde’s lead after the break and duly sealed their victory after scoring his second of the match.

After a couple of good performances in recent weeks, Lytham Men’s first team lost 4-0 against City of Manchester.

City of Manchester were on top right from the beginning, as Lytham found it difficult just to get near the ball with a clear fitness difference between the teams.

That eventually led to Lytham falling behind on 15 minutes despite keeper Adam Dixon’s best efforts.

Lytham started the second half slightly better but City of Manchester doubled their lead before scoring two further goals.

The seconds were also beaten, losing 7-0 in their game with Garstang despite another determined, committed performance.

Three of the goals came in the last few minutes of the game, which gave the final scoreline something of a flattering look.