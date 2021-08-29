Fylde RFC 27 Sale FC 29: Hosts edged out in thrilling Woodlands warm-up

A large and enthusiastic crowd witnessed Fylde’s second and final warm-up game – they defeated rivals Preston Grasshoppers 38-19 two weeks earlier – before Saturday’s National Two North opener at Tynedale.

This first meeting between the clubs since 1996 was Sale’s fourth pre-season game, following a win and a defeat against Sedgley Park and a big win over Rotherham.

Tom Carleton races in for a Fylde try against Sale FC

Sale play a level above Fhylde but there was little between the sides in a game which went to the wire.

Despite the Red Arrows soaring overhead before kick-off, it was the visitors who got off to a flying start with a 7-0 lead after seven minutes.

Their maul was brought down by Fylde lock Matt Garrod, who was sin-binned and a penalty try awarded.

Sale soon lost a player of their own to the bin for a high tackle and Fylde centre Connor Wilkinson side-stepped through the Sale defence to score between the posts. Greg Smith converted to level the scores.

Sale were on top in the line-out and the early scrums but it was Fylde who scored again after a Sale attack broke down. Nobody got anywhere Tom Carleton as he picked up the pieces and raced away to score.

Smith converted and added a penalty goal on 21 minutes to extend the lead to 17-7.

Back came Sale and they crossed for their second try when James Robbins made an excellent break up the middle and flew past Carleton at full-back.

Fylde had the last say of the half, when the outstanding Wilkinson broke again and gifted a try to supporting scrum-half Matt Sturgess.

Smith was left with an easy conversion to secure a 24-14 half-time lead.

A feature of the first half was how well Fylde turned defence into attack at the breakdown, with their back row prominent.

However, they knew Sale weren’t going to go away and another disciplined 40 minutes had to follow.

Smith got Fylde off to a good start after the break, converting a penalty to increase the lead to 13 points.

Sale responded with the first try of the half on 52 minutes, when captain Andrew Hughes scored from close-range after a quick penalty.

Fylde were continuing to put pressure on the Sale defence but were made to pay for a loose pass out wide as full-back Jack Metcalf intercepted and ran the full length of the pitch to score.

Former Fylde player Johnson’s conversion brought his side back within a point, and when he slotted over a penalty goal they led 29-27 with seven minutes left.

Fylde needed something special and looked like getting it with a break from their own half. However, a cover tackle denied the hosts, who conceded a penalty.

The home side finished strongly as captain Ben Gregory made a good break up the middle but again Sale’s cover defence held firm.

Fylde’s joint-head coaches Alex Loney and Chris Briers can take plenty of positives in their final week’s training for a long-awaited league campaign.