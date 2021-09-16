Fylde RFC hunt a hat-trick of wins at Huddersfield

They travel to Huddersfield (3pm), looking to make it three wins in as many games at the start of the National Two North season.

Having beaten Tynedale on day one, a second win arrived against Loughborough Students last weekend.

Two victories from two, 12 tries scored in that time and 10 points on the board mean Loney and Chris Briers couldn’t have asked for a much better start to their reign.

Fylde defeated Loughborough Students last weekend

“We’re obviously really happy with 10 points from the first two games,” Loney told The Gazette.

“We’ve had two really tough games to start the season with.

“Tynedale away is always a hard one and, historically, we haven’t always won there, so we were really pleased with that.

“Loughborough was a massive challenge. We had points where the game ebbed and flowed but we were really pleased to come out with another victory.”

If the backs shone at Tynedale, scoring all seven of the tries on that day, then it was one of the forwards who took centre stage against Loughborough.

Club captain, hooker Ben Gregory, crossed for a hat-trick before scores from Tom Carleton and Greg Smith secured their 29-17 win.

Loney said: “It’s nice to score tries but, if we’re being honest, we think we left a few out there as well.

“We like to think we’ve got threats in many areas and I think the league demands it.

“I think we can score tries from all over the place and, hopefully, that continues for the next few weeks and months.

“You’ve got to see how the game’s going and where you think you can get on top of teams.”

Fylde are second in the early table, behind Hull Ionians on points difference as they are the only teams to win both games with bonus points.

Huddersfield sit eighth, having lost to Bournville in their first game before defeating Blaydon last weekend.

“It will be a really tough game from memory,” Loney warned.

“The last few times we’ve gone there, we haven’t done so well. They have a decent all-round game, they have some good forwards and they are very committed.

“It’s a hard place to go and win games, so we’re expecting a massive test.”