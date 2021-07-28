Fylde Rugby Community Foundation invite over-55s to give walking rugby a free try

This is a non-contact version of the game for men and women, with separate sessions available depending on age, experience and mobility.

Leading wealth management company Tilney, Smith and Williamson has agreed a three-year sponsorship of the programme, enabling the Foundation to offer walking rugby free of charge.

Free walking rugby sessions take place on Tuesday evenings at the Woodlands

The hour-long sessions take place at Fylde Rugby Club each Tuesday at 6.30pm with refreshments afterwards, also free.

If you would like to attend or learn more about the Foundation, please contact Phill Mills at [email protected]

Allan Oldfield, CEO of Fylde Borough Council, said: “ It’s great to see this fantastic new initiative, which is attracting not just former players but many other older men and women with no prior experience of rugby, several of whom have suffered isolation during recent times.”

Simon Reeks, Director Investment Management at TSW, enjoyed a session himself and said: “It is great to be involved with such a great community project. The facilities and coaching team are first-class.

“Through rugby, the Foundation is enhancing people’s lives across a whole variety of age groups. Therefore this was something we really wished to get involved with and promote the Foundation’s ethos of ‘Rugby for All’.”

Fylde Hawks launch the club’s 2021/22 competitive season by travelling to Dundee for a sevens tournament on August 7/8.

Joint organisers Will Atkinson, David Reed and Cian O’Donnell have assembled a strong 12-man squad of first and second XV players for Fylde’s first sevens outing in several years.

Fylde squad: Ben Gregory (captain), Sam Fisher, Tom Forster, Matthew Garrod, Jamie Griffin, Dan Jones, Adam Lanigan, Kyle Macauley, Cian O’Donnell, David Reed, Matt Worsnip.