Hockey round-up: Fylde Ladies narrowly beaten but victory for Lytham St Annes Men on wet weekend

Taegan O’Hara and the forwards created early opportunities for the home side in this Vitality Women’s Conference North match.

From a short corner won by Hannah Cook, a Lucy Woods drive was deflected into the goal off a defender as Fylde scored the only goal of the first quarter.

Fylde Women lost a close game in Vitality Conference North

The University got on the front foot in the second quarter, scoring twice to lead at half-time.

A close-fought second half saw strong performances by keeper Anya Jackson and the defenders prevent Durham adding to their tally but Fylde couldn’t force an equaliser. Captain Victoria Rukin was named player of the match.

Fylde Men’s first team hosted City of Manchester, with the sides level in North West Division One.

However, it was a tough game against a Manchester side who pressed high and led 2-0 by half-time.

Fylde started the second half well but conceded an own goal before pulling one back form a short corner.

Manchester scored again from a penalty flick before Jamie Oakes cut the deficit to 4-2. Fylde ran out of steam late on and conceded a fifth despite some great saves throughout from Danny Taylor. Adam Ball was outstanding in midfield.

Fylde 2 lost the Division Three North derby 10-2 away to Preston 3. Fylde conceded early in the wind and rain but equalised through Phil Hope from a short corner.

Preston pulled clear with four more goals but Martin Hayes found the perfect ball at the end of the half to make it 5-2.

Fast attacking saw Preston add five more despite some determined Fylde defending, particularly from man of the match Chris Dunkerley.

It wasn’t much better for Fylde 3, beaten 6-0 by Division Four North leaders Preston 4 at UCLan Sports Centre.

Fylde fell behind to Preston’s first attack and lost James Smith to injury, though determined defending saw them concede only one more before half-time.

Second-half pressure resulted in more goals, though Chris Banks and Adam Bate won some possession in midfield.

Lytham St Annes Men’s first team defeated Liverpool University 3-1, pressing hard from the start and scoring from a short corner.

As a strong back three restricted the visitors, Lytham doubled their lead from Dowbie’s half-volley. Liverpool pulled one back from a short corner to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Lytham had no substitutes but retained the upper hand in the second half as Dowbie’s second completed the scoring.

Lytham St Annes Ladies’ first team faced Liverpool Sefton in driving rain and lost 4-1 in the North West Premier Division.

Liverpool had come down from the National League but LSA held their own in the first half.

Lytham fell behind but player of the match Gabby Little controlled Sophie Greener’s pass to equalise from close range – the first goal Liverpool had conceded this season. Liverpool regained the lead by half-time and added two more in the second half but LSA had their chances, Hazel Cockerill going close after a skilful run (see below for LSA Ladies 2).

LSA Men’s 2 lost 12-0 away to Kendal counterparts who were clinical in front of goal. The 4-0 half-time scoreline was harsh on LSA but they tired in the second half.

Fylde Ladies 2 lost 4-3 away to the Carlisle senior side in North West Division One, battling back bravely from 4-0 down.

Natasha Hartley-Smith and Dawn Child combined well from a short corner to launch the second-half fightback in wet and windy Cumbria. Despite a green card for Mia Anderson, Fylde scored again when Chelsea Atkinson was first to Georgie Hampson’s long ball.

More saves by Katie Barker kept Fylde’s hopes alive and Sally Livesey finished off another short corner to make it 4-3 but the hosts held on.

Fylde 3 were 7-0 winners in Division Two North over Lytham St Annes 2, whose keeper Hannah Shore made some great saves, though Fylde 4 lost 3-0 at home to Lancaster Nomads in Three North (Central).

Fylde conceded all three goals in the first half and attacked in the second. They could not break through an experienced defence, though Lucy Wane made a confident debut.

Fylde 6 fell behind early away to Brookfield 2 but responsed well for a 2-1 win in Division Five North (Central).

Georgia Nicholls equalised before half-time, then Fylde went for the winner as the rain took a break in the second half.