Hockey round-up: Timperley topple Lytham St Annes Men but not Fylde Ladies

But the hosts did well to frustrate Timperley and restrict them to two goals in the first half.

The visitors pressed higher and moved the ball quicker in the second half to make the final score 6-0, though LSA can take heart from their hard-working display.

Mill Farm action between Fylde Ladies 2 and Timperley 2

In the same competition, Fylde Men suffered a fourth straight defeat, beaten 4-2 at Liverpool Sefton.

Fylde started positively and scored first when Duke Jones slotted home after a weaving run by Jamie Oakes.

But the home side upped the gears and made their pressure count to lead 2-1 at half-time.

They added two more in the second half, though Fylde went close in between when a shot struck a defender on the shoulder from a short corner.

Fylde at least had the final say when Chris Walker set up Oakes for a goal at the back post. Jay Currey was man of the match.

Fylde 2 were beaten 11-0 by NW three north leaders Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern at Mill Farm.

Blackburn were fast and aggressive from the off, catching Fylde off-guard with two quick goals.

The pattern continued, though Fylde were stronger with the wind behind them in the second half and applied some pressure.

Even so, the defence was kept busy and Rory Mower was player of the match for some outstanding saves.

Fylde 3 were 1-0 derby winners over Lytham St Annes 2 in Arctic conditions at Mill Farm.

The division four north rivals were well matched, with Kristian Brandwood marshalling the midfield for Fylde. Phil Hope and Martin Stringfellow provided some dangerous attacking balls but the first half ended goalless.

LSA had a lengthy spell of pressure in the second half, when Fylde man of the match Luke Whitelow made some key saves.

Fylde sealed their second win of the season with a goal five minutes from time.

Oli Holmes went one-on-one with the keeper, who rushed out to save, but the rebound was flicked goalwards by Harry Marsh and Holmes added a finishing touch.

An LSA side growing in confidence were impressed with their performance but not with the result, having forced 15 short corners and had two second-half goals disallowed.

n As the Fylde Ladies’ senior team started their mid-season break, the Seconds played out a 1-1 draw at home to their Timperley counterparts in North West division one.

Beth Ridsdale opened the scoring from a short corner, rewarding the excellent passing play of midfielders Olivia John-Haslam, Chelsea Atkinson and Sally Robinson.

Katie Barker came to Fylde’s rescue at the back on several occasions but could not deny Timperley an equaliser in this hard-fought game.

A young Fylde 3 team, with several players stepping up from the 4s, went down 2-1 away to an experienced Wigton first team in division two north.

Keira Tomes and Scarlett Turnock posed a threat as they linked up well on the right, while Lauren Appleyard made some fantastic runs on the opposite flank.

Fylde’s confidence grew and Megan Coar gave them a half-time lead.

Wigton pressed strongly and equalised with a penalty stroke, then found a gap to score a winner with 30 seconds left.

Fylde had chances in the end-to-end second period but couldn’t apply a finishing touch to Tomes’ crosses. Abigail Johnson was player of the match.

Fylde 5 built on the previous week’s win with a 3-2 success away to Lancaster Nomads 2 in their final division four north match of the year.

Abbie Warburton’s strong running down the right resulted in the only goal of the first half inside 10 minutes.

Felicity Flood Whittle made some amazing saves but Lancaster scored twice in the second half to take the lead.

But Fylde had fire in their bellies and Warburton equalised with her second before Soraya Rigby scored the winner after Lucy Wane drove down the right with five minutes left.

Fylde 6 lost 3-0 at home to Preston 3 in division six north at Mill Farm. The visitors were quick off the mark, scoring all their goals in the first half, but Fylde regrouped and the second period was more even as Fran Thompson-Loffler commanded the defence.