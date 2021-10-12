Hockey round-up: Tough weekend for Fylde and Lytham St Annes teams

A Fylde side missing injured players were 5-0 down at half-time but fought back positively and should have scored more than their two goals.

As Fylde pushed to get back into the game, Timperley scored more on the counter for an 8-2 win.

The senior men's teams of Fylde and Lytham St Annes faced a challenging weekend

A depleted Fylde Ladies’ side lost 2-1 at Wakefield in the Vitality Women’s Conference North.

Despite missing captain Vicky Rukin, Fylde dominated the first half but could not convert chances into goals.

Wakefield took the lead against the run of play in the second half but Charlotte McDonald soon equalised.

Bo and player of the match Hattie Madden dominated the midfield but Fylde could not make their pressure count and Wakefield struck the winner in the final quarter.

Fylde 2 lost 2-0 to Didsbury Northern 2 in North West division one.

Tineka Jennings hit a post early, while Charlotte Gornall and Katie Smith linked up well down the right.

Didsbury took the lead in the second half and Fylde couldn’t draw level despite more pressure, the decisive second goal added with 10 minutes left.

Lisa Swaine and Jennings both hit the frame from a short corner but Fylde could not break through.

A young Fylde 3 team lost 4-1 at home to the Preston senior side in division two north. Possession was fairly even but Preston’s more clinical play put Fylde on the back foot. Lisa Parry was player of the match for Fylde.

Fylde 4 defeated Garstang 2 3-2, though Fylde 5 were beaten 3-0 at Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 3.

Felicity Flood Whittle used all her strengths and experience to defend the goal for Fylde, who defended tighter in the second half.

Fylde right-half Louise Eastham is recovering well from a ligament injury which ended the game early.

Fylde 6 enjoyed a fine 5-0 win over Clitheroe and Blackburn 4, captain Heather Appleyard organising her young side well, including daughter Lauren, who scored two.

The player of the match award was shared by Laura Arts, who also scored a brace, and fellow scorer Kelly Wiseman.

Fylde Men’s 2 lost 5-0 away to the Lancaster University first team in North West three north.

Fylde were soon three down against a fit and fast side, who added a fourth by half-time. A much-improved second half saw Fylde create chances but they conceded a fifth late on.

Fylde 3 lost 3-1 away to Preston 5 in division four north and were under pressure from the start. James Smith and Martin Stringfellow ran strongly down the left but the hosts led 2-0 at half-time.

Play was stopped as Fylde’s Pete Latimer was bandaged up, Terry Butcher-style, after being stuck by a ball.

Fylde conceded a third but they battled on and were rewarded with a goal. Nigel Sadler’s shot was saved after good work by Richard Clarke and Chris Hills pounced on the reboundl.

Connor McClelland added energy to the Fylde attack, joining up with James Smith, and Sadler had an effort saved by the keeper’s helmet.

Hills had a goal disallowed and Smith pulled a hamstring when clean through. It wasn’t Fylde’s day, though Latimer was able to return to the action.

Fylde 4 were short of players so forfeited their game to Preston 6.

Lytham Ladies were beaten 2-1 at Kendal. They defended solidly and created chances as Hazel Cockerill and Tash Webster moved the ball quickly.

A lifted shot by Gilly Shields was saved by a stick in the air and Emily Grey’s great strike hit a post in a goalless first half with no penalty corners.

Lytham won some as they stepped up in the second half, taking the lead when Emily Adams’ strike was deflected in by Lara Pilling.

Emily Peacock and Adams both made amazing saves but Kendal hit back with two goals, winning with a penalty stroke.

Despite losing Aimy Barrow to a knock to the hand, LSA pressed in the final 10 minutes but could not force an equaliser. Shields and Peacock shared player of the match honours.

LSA Men drew 1-1 at Keswick, while the second team fought back for a 2-2 draw with their Lancaster and Morecambe counterparts at Ansdell.

The hosts created decent chances but L&M scored the only goal of the first half, adding a second 10 minutes after the restart.

Mike Gannon beat three defenders and nutmegged the keeper from a tight angle to give LSA a lifeline.

Connor Burnett’s square ball set up the equaliser, with Gannon’s shot touched in by player of the match Jack Lawton for his first goal.