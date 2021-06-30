Leeds golfer Ben Hutchinson is triumphant in Open Championship qualifying at St Annes Old Links

The 25-year-old from Leeds, who plays out of the city's Howley Hall club, won Tuesday's two-round event with 13-under par total of 131 from rounds of 66 and 65, sealing first place with birdies on the final three holes.

The other two places in next month's 149th Open at Royal St George's go to amateur Sam Bairstow and Spaniard Gonzalo Fernandez-Castrano, who both finished a shot behind Hutchinson.

Golfers (from left) Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño, Sam Bairstow and Ben Hutchinson qualified for The Open at St Annes Old Links

Bairstow, the 2019 North of England amateur champion from the Hallowes Club in Derbyshire, had the round of he day, a course record nine-under 63, which he followed with a 69.

Fernandez-Castrano, a seven-time European Tour who contested the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool, matched him on 132 after rounds of 64 and 68.

Hutchinson, who qualifies for the Open for the first time, had finished in a tie for eighth place in regional qualifying at the same venue on Saturday.

Runner-up that day was Lytham Academy coach James Robinson, who tied for 25th in final qualifying at three-under (70+71=141).

The best of the Fylde coast trio in final qualifying was Callan Barrow of Royal Lytham and St Annes, who tied for 10th place at seven-under (67+70=137).

St Annes Old Links' Sam Avery could not make home advantage count, his level-par total of 144 (71+73) was only good enough for a share of 35th place among the 63 players who completed the two rounds.

Saturday's winner in regional qualifying, Mark Young from Longridge, couldn't match that score on Tuesday, tying for 21st on four-under after a 68 and a 72.

The best round in regional qualifying at Old Links was a 65 by Sunday's winner Jacob Oakley, who did not complete final qualifying.

The three qualifiers from St Annes Old Links will be joined by three from each of the other final qualifying venues (Hollinwell, Princes and West Lancashire) on the first tee at Sandwich on July 15.