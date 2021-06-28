Lytham golf coach James Robinson stars in Open qualifying at St Annes Old Links

The former Euroean Tour player shot a five-under-par 67 in Saturday's event at St Annes Old Links, tying for second place and winning through to final qualifying on Tuesday.

Robinson was among 26 players to qualify from Saturday's event (out of 125 who completed rounds), with a further 25 qualifying on Sunday (from 121) at the same venue as they bid to win places at the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George's next month.

James Robinson shot a 67 in regional qualifying for the Open Championship at St Annes Old Links

Robinson, who played in the Open at Carnoustie three years ago, was a shot behind Longridge's EuroPro Tour player Mark Young, who shot a six-under 66.

The round of the weekend came the following day, though – a seven-under 65 shot by Jacob Oakley, another EuroPro player, representing Gloria Hotels and Resorts.

Local hero was St Annes Old Links' Sam Avery, who qualified on Sunday in a tie for 19th place with a -1.

Old Links was one of four English venues to host regional qualifying and the same four will stage the final qualifiers over 36 holes on Tuesday, when a a minimum of 12 Open places will be on offer.

The other courses involved are: Hollinwell (Nottinghamshire), West Lancashire (Liverpool) and Prince’s (adjacent to Royal St George’s in Kent, where the championship will be staged).

Regional qualifiers from St Annes Old Links were as follows:

SATURDAY

-6: Mark Young (Longridge)

-5: Luke Donnelly (PGA Catalunya Resort), James Robinson (Lytham Golf Academy), Stephen Roger (a, Peebles)

-4: Alex Dixon (a, City of Newcastle), Robert Dinwiddie (The Richmond),

-3 Chris Doak (Renaissance Club), Ben Hutchinson (Howley Hall), Daniel Thomas (a, Ilkley), Sam Broadhurst (Atherstone)

-2: Jack Clarkson (Lancaster), Jamie Howarth (Davenport), James Harper (Wynyard), Toby Hunt (St Mellons), Scotty Howarth (Howarth Golf), Jack McPhail (a, Southport and Ainsdale), Ross Clewley (a, Prestbury), Max Brackley (North Foreland)

-1: Greg Holmes (a, Royal Birkdale), William McGhie (a, Lancaster), Jensen Hull (Hever Castle), Mark Millhouse (a, Turton)

Level: Robert Braithwaite (Scottsdale Golf), Calum Fyfe (Cawder), Robbie Morrison (Kilmacolm), Matthew Blackman (Worlebury).

SUNDAY

-7: Jacob Oakley (Gloria Hotels and Resorts)

-5: Daniel Kay (Renaissance Club), William Harrold (Sheringham), Bailey Gill (Lindrick), Liam Murray (Ugolf),

-4: Rhys Nevin (a, Sandiway), John Henry (Clydebank & District), Callum Blinkhorn (Leigh), Robbie Spence (a, Furness)

-3: Alastair Waddell (Chorlton-cum-Hardy), Matty Lamb (Trinifold), Christopher Maclean (Balmore), Jack Ainscough (a, The Wynyard), Andrew Palmer (Chorley)

-2: Andrew Haswell (a, Ormskirk), Pavan Sagoo (Ealing), Thomas Ratcliffe (a, Southport and Ainsdale), Mikiel Tchobanian (Armenia).

-1: Alden Hooson (a, Manchester), Fraser MacLeod (a, Hazel Grove), Rob Booth (Outlane), Will Marshall (a, Heworth), Mark Pullan (Sandmoor), Sam Avery (St Annes Old Links), Ross Crowe (Blyth).

Those who missed out included:

SATURDAY

Darren Carlisle (a, Fairhaven +1), Harrison Thomas-Cooper (a, St Annes Old Links) +2, James Broadbent (St Annes Old Links) +3, Jamie Van Wyk (a, Royal Lytham and St Annes) +3, Shamus Martin (Royal Lytham and St Annes) +4, Chris Brookfield (a, Blackpool North Shore) +4, Michael Kilgallon (a, St Annes Old Links) +4, Colin Greenall (a, St Annes Old Links) +6, Michael Zwarts (Lytham Green Drive) +6, Neil Williams (a, St Annes Old Links) +7, Gary Potter (St Annes Old Links), +7, Sam Stewart (a, St Annes Old Links) +8, Nicholas Peoples (a, Royal Lytham and St Annes) +8, Richard Bowman (Herons' Reach) +8, Daniel Webster (St Annes Old Links) +10.

SUNDAY

Simon Wilson (Lytham Green Drive) +5, Leigh Clayton (a, Fleetwood) +6, Benjamin Churchill (a, Fleetwood) +6, Curtis Thompson (a, Blackpool North Shore) +6.