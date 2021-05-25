Major sponsorship deal for Fylde RFC hailed by football star Iain Dowie

The sponsorship provides a welcome boost for the Woodlands club, which has – like so many sports clubs – felt the pressure of the pandemic.

Sky Sports football pundit and former Northern Ireland international Iain Dowie has joined Alexander Grace Law as new business director.

Solicitors AGL have confirmed a three-year sponsorship deal with Fylde

He said: “As newcomers to the area, having only opened offices in Lytham and Blackpool in 2020, the welcome we’ve received from the local community has been humbling.

“We are firm believers that sports clubs are an essential part of any community, especially the likes of Fylde Rugby Club, which has been entertaining local rugby fans for over 100 years.”

“The club is more than the first XV competing in the National Leagues. It runs 17 teams every weekend, from the Under-6s to U16, Colts and four senior teams, comprising more than 400 players.

"The Woodlands has been a centrepiece of sport and social life on the Fylde coast throughout its long history.”

The pandemic may have prevented Fylde's teams from taking the field since March last year but Dowie added: “The fact that Fylde can’t play at the moment actually made us want to sponsor them even more.

“Now more than ever the club needs support and we are delighted to be working alongside Fylde RFC as sponsors, even if play is currently suspended.

“We’re already excited to meet the club’s members and supporters as soon as some level of normality returns and we’ll definitely be attending home matches when possible. In the meantime, we wish the club every success for 2021 and beyond."

Fylde chairman Mike Brennand said: “Like any sector that relies on people coming through the door, professional sports have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“Alexander Grace Law’s sponsorship provides a welcome lift to everyone associated with Fylde RFC and the local community.

“The Fylde has been represented by this club since 1919. It does great work with the community’s youth and the likes of Sir Bill Beaumont, Brian Ashton MBE, Jason Robinson OBE and a host of British Lions and internationals from 12 countries have all plied their trade here.

“With Alexander Grace Law’s sponsorship and the continued support of the Fylde community, we remain hopeful that there’s at least another 100 years in us yet and we can’t wait to welcome the solicitors’ staff and clients into our grounds when we can.”

