Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Working with AFC Fylde

We are really proud to announce we are again working with AFC Fylde to provide their post-match nutrition.

AFC Fylde are currently going well in the National League North and are targeting a return to the National League.

Our nutritious meals, cooked in-house at Fortitude Fitness, are perfect for the players and we work closely with the first-team performance analyst, Andy Taylor, to provide the correct nutrients to promote players’ recovery.

This is our second full season working with the club and, so far, the partnership has been incredible.

Fortitude Fuel is a health bar located inside the Fortitude Fitness gym.

With a bespoke meal prep service that can be tailored around your goals, we provide convenient, nutritious meals that will help you on your fitness journey.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.