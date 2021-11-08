Shelly Woods of Blackpool ends gruelling wheelchair marathon season in New York

Having achieved the feat of three major world marathons in three weeks – when she completed the Berlin, London and Boston courses in quick succession – the Lytham-based wheelchair racer finished seventh on the undulating New York course.

The triple Paralympic medallist recorded a time of 2hrs. 09mins, 42secs in a race won by the Australia Madison de Rozario in 1:51.01.

Shelly Woods has completed four major world marathons in six weeks.

De Rozario became the first woman to win in New York and lift the Paralympic title in the same year.

The American Tatyana McFadden was second and London winner Manuela Schar third.

It’s a remarkable feat by the 35-year-old Woods, who spent three years away from the sport (2016-19) to raise son Leo.

Woods finished sixth in Berlin, where she set her fastest marathon time for a decade (1:42.36), and London before moving up a spot to fifth in Boston (pictured).

The former British number one was determined to make the most of a dedicated training programme this year, when she made an unsuccessful bid to make the GB team for the Tokyo Paralympics.

Before those four marathons in six weeks, Woods also contested the Great North Run in September, having won the event seven times.

The elite men’s race in New York brought a first major marathon title for the Kenyan Albert Korir (2:08.22), while his compatriot Peres Jepchirchir added the women’s title to her Olympic crown (2:22.39).