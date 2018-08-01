Roses hero Lester up for Player of the Month gong - VOTE HERE

Poulton paceman Toby Lester could be named Lancashire’s best player for July after a whirlwind month.

The 25-year-old strike bowler has been a revelation in Lancashire Lightning’s rise to the top of the Vitality Blast 20/20 North table and bowled the final over to see the Red Rose County home in the epic victory over Yorkshire Vikings at Old Trafford.

He is up against captain Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies and Jordan Clark in the vote, all nominated by Lancashire’s Director of Cricket, Paul Allott.

A club spokesman said: “Lester has been arguably Lancashire’s surprise package in this year’s Vitality Blast this year and is the club’s leading wicket taker in the competition.

“The 25 year-old has 10 wickets at an average of 17.8 and he took career-best figures of 4/25 in Lancashire’s Vitality Blast win over Northants at Emirates Old Trafford.

“Lester, whilst didn’t take a wicket against Yorkshire, held his nerve in the Roses clash at Emirates Old Trafford and bowled the final over which saw Lancashire home to a one-run win in an epic Vitality Blast clash.”

Lester was a product of Fylde Cricket Club’s Junior section before catching the eye of Lancashire while playing for Loughborough University.

He plays for Lytham in the Liverpool and District League when not required by Lancashire.

His main competitor appears to be Clark who made headlines when he became the fourth player in history to take a Championship Roses hat-trick, and it was an epic one - claiming the scalps of Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow.

He took career-best figures of 5/58 as Yorkshire were bowled out for 192.

Livingstone struck his maiden T20 century against Derbyshire Falcons before hitting 79 off just 37 balls in the one-run win over Yorkshire Vikings.

The 24 year-old now has 288 runs at an average of 48 (strike rate of 190) as well as seven wickets but he is likely to miss the next month with a broken thumb.

Davies notched half centuries against Northants, Derbyshire and Leicestershire and averages more than 78 with 235 runs so far in the 20/20 competition.

Vote for Toby here