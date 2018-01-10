Chadwick changes codes to join Fylde

Fylde coast businessman John Chadwick is back in rugby after a switch of codes.

The former Blackpool Panthers RL chairman has taken up a commercial role at Fylde RFC on an interim basis, looking to build up sponsorship, advertising and other revenue generating initiatives.

Chadwick has rugby deep within his DNA. Before his attempt to revive professional RL on the Fylde coast with the Panthers, he was chairman Oldham as they twice reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

He is well known at the Woodlands, having negotiated the Panthers’ move there from Bloomfield Road in 2006. The club would continue to be based at the Ansdell club until it folded in 2010.

Anthony Hoskisson, Fylde’s commercial lead, said: “John is incredibly knowledgeable about rugby and has great experience at a senior level in rugby league.

“We are delighted that he’s offered to help us in revenue generation. He has many contacts on the Fylde coast, the rest of Lancashire and further afield and we believe that he can spread the word about our famous club and our top-quality facilities as we approach our centenary in 2019-20.”

Chadwick will be based at the Woodlands from Tuesday to Thursday each week and will be a very visible presence around the club on match days.

He can be contacted on 07507 948231 or 01253 734733.