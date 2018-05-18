County crunch time for Lancashire at Fylde RFC

Red Rose rugby returns to Fylde RFC on Saturday (3pm) as Lancashire face Cheshire with a place in the Bill Beaumont County Championship final on the line.

Reigning champions Lancashire have won both group games to date and now need a third to secure a return to Twickenham for the final.

Having beaten Northumberland 64-20 and Eastern Counties 52-31, Lancashire top the north group on points difference from Yorkshire. Fylde prop Adam Lewis captains the Red Rose side and was joined in the team last weekend by clubmates Connor Wilkinson, Alex Loney and Tom Burtonwood.

Lancashire head coach Mark Nelson relishes the return to his old Woodlands stomping ground and said:

“We have played two very difficult opponents but I expect Cheshire will give us the big test with so much riding on the outcome. We will prepare ourselves as best we can and hope we get a good crowd down to support us as long as the Royal nuptials aren’t too much of a distraction.”