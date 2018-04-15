Former Fylde rugby ace helps England to Commonwealth Games bronze

Former Fylde and Kirkham Grammar School rugby ace Dan Bibby helped England to medal success in the sevens at the Commonwealth Games as both the men’s and women’s teams won bronze.

Bibby’s men’s team were disappointed to miss out on the final on the Gold Coast but they recovered from 14-0 down at half-time to win the bronze medal match against South Africa 21-14.

England had romped through their group by beating Jamaica 38-5, Samoa 33-0, Wales 45-0 and Australia 36-17 only to lose to New Zealand 17-12 in the semi-finals. New Zealand went on to win the final gold of the Games, defeating Olympic champions Fiji 14-0 in the final.

For full-time sevens player Bibby, England’s first Games medal for 12 years helped to make up for their semi-final disappointment.

He said after the semi: “Obviously we were disappointed with not getting through to the final, but we’ve shown all weekend the desire and the hunger that we have to just keep working for each other and for Team England."

Bibby now has a Commonwealth bronze to add to the Olympic silver he won with Team GB two years ago. He now aims for further success at the World Cup in San Francisco in July.

New Zealand also won the women’s tournament in which England defeated Canada 24-19 in the bronze medal match.

You can catch up on all today's action at www.teamengland.org