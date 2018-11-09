Former Fylde youngster Laura earns England call-up

Laura Perrin is the latest Fylde Mini-Juniors graduate to gain national recognition after being named in the England Under-20 squad.

Laura developed her skills at Fylde RFC from U7 through to U12.

Mixed rugby is no longer on offer beyond U12 and so Laura moved on to Vale of Lune and West Park St Helens, where her talent was recognised. She earned county and divisional honours from U13 through to U18.

Laura, a former Lytham St Annes High School and AKS pupil who lives on Ripon Road, St Annes, set her sights on becoming a Premiership player.

And after Waterloo won promotion to the top flight for the 2017-18 season she made her Tyrrells Premiership debut against Richmond in October last year, giving a very good account of herself.

With her sights firmly set on gaining national recognition, Laura dedicated the summer break to improving her fitness and working on her all-round game under the guidance of ‘Loo head coach Giles Heagerty.

Her hard work and determination quickly paid off with starts this season against Richmond, Wasps, Harlequins, Loughborough and Darlington.

Regularly playing against England-capped opponents and holding her own in her preferred position at inside centre, Laura received an invitation to England U20 trials last month.

This entailed two three-day camps in Surrey, where around 50 players were put through their paces under the watchful eye of U20 head coach Jo Yapp and England head coach Simon Middleton.

The England U20 squad was announced by the Rugby Football Union last week and Laura is looking forward to the next stage of the programme, building up to games in the spring against the Army, and home and away to France U20.