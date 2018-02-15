Fylde coach Spragg rues missed opportunities

Head coach Warren Spragg accepts his Fylde RFC side need to get better at finishing off opportunities when they come their way.

Fylde were edged out 14-12 by fellow relegation strugglers Hull Ionians last week, a game in which they were made to pay for their missed chances.

The result means Spragg’s side remain rooted to the bottom of National League One, having lost their last nine games on the bounce.

“It was frustrating last week coming so close,” Spragg admitted.

“We knew Hull would be strong, but we got out basics right and we were happy we managed to carry out some of the things we had been working on in training.

“But we missed a couple of scoring opportunities we had and in a tight game like that, where everyone is nervous because it’s a bottom-of-the-league battle, that was always going to make a difference.

“When you’re bottom of the league, you have to work on every aspect of your game.

“It’s challenging as a coach to prioritise accordingly but we’ve had a look at trying to strengthen our set piece.

“We’ve been relatively happy with our defensive organisation, although there are still a couple of bits we can work on.

“But it’s our work as an attacking team that we’ve needed to get better at. That’s been a real big focus all season.

“We need to organise better as a 15 to create opportunities, but we’re improving it’s just that results aren’t coming quick enough.”

Fylde travel to Birmingham Moseley this weekend, a side sat comfortably in mid-table.

“It’s going to be difficult this weekend,” Spragg added. “We went there at the back end of last season and we got absolutely hammered.

“But we had a good game against them earlier on this season but we were frustrated not to win.

“They’re a mid-table side at the moment but they’ve probably under-performed a little bit this season.”