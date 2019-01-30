Fylde prop Bevan Rodd to play for England Under-20s in Ireland

Bevan Rodd played for Fylde RFC against Tynedale last weekend and is now looking forward to turning out for England Under-20 against Ireland on Friday night.

The prop has been named among the replacements for England’s Six Nations opener at the Irish Independent Park in Cork.

Rodd is among the group of Sale Sharks players appearing for Fylde on a dual-contract basis this season.

Originally from the Isle of Man, Rodd has earned a five-year contract with the Sharks Academy. He is based in Manchester, though his parents have a home in St Annes.

England U20 coach Steve Bates made it clear that Rodd can expect to play across the Irish Sea, saying: “The replacements will all be expected to make an impact on Friday.”

He added: “The message to the squad has been that this is a great opportunity for them to show how good they are and they should play with confidence.”