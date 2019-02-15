Fylde RFC head coach won’t read a lot into Hull Ionians’ recent results

Fylde RFC head coach Warren Spragg is under no illusion as to the task facing his players at Hull Ionians tomorrow.

They travel east on the back of 11 wins and a draw in their last 13 matches, a run which has seen them go top of National Two North.

They have leapfrogged tomorrow’s hosts, who were in a strong position before losing their last three games.

“Hull are in a really strange run of form in that they have lost matches no-one would expect them to be losing,” Spragg said.

“Then, if you look at the games they have won, it shows they are a really good team and – when they are on it – they are a top side.

“I think they went top in October and you don’t stay top of the league for that amount of time by fluke.

“They will definitely be looking to prove a point, especially after losing last time out against Chester.”

As it stands, Fylde presently top the table with 77 points from 22 matches to date.

They are one point ahead of Chester and three clear of both Hull and Huddersfield.

Chester and Hull have a game in hand on Fylde, while Huddersfield have two as clubs approach the business end of the season.

As well as Hull, Fylde still have to play Chester, Huddersfield and fifth-placed Otley in their final eight games of the season.

“We’ve all got to play each other and who is the most consistent in those head to heads will come out on top,” Spragg said.

“We have this match and then everyone else plays catch-up the weekend afterwards because we’ve played a game more.

“Hopefully, we win the game and other teams slip up but we can’t control how Huddersfield, Chester and other teams go.

“All we can do is get our own preparation right and make sure we don’t let ourselves down.

“That approach has served us pretty well recently and, hopefully, that will be the case again on Saturday.”