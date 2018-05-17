Fylde RFC mourns former chairman Jones

Everyone associated with Fylde RFC has been saddened by the death of the club’s former chairman Malcolm Jones.

Born in South Wales, Malcolm was a distinguished lock forward for Nottingham RFC before moving to Lancashire as chairman of Bensons Crisps.

He became involved at Fylde, coaching their mini-juniors in addition to becoming chairman of that section of the club.

Malcolm’s business knowledge also benefited Fylde greatly when he became the commercial lead on the general committee during the late 1990s.

He was then the club’s chairman between 2002 and 2006.

This was a critical time in the club’s history, when it became necessary to sell a section of land at the Woodlands to solve financial problems.

The deal Malcolm struck not only cleared debts but also financed the building of a new clubhouse as well as other facilities.

After stepping down as chairman Malcolm remained an enthusiastic supporter of the club, who would continue to attend their matches as long as his health allowed.

The club has expressed its sincere condolences to Malcolm’s friends and family, including his three sons, three daughters and three grandchildren.

His funeral will be held at Lytham Crematorium on Thursday, May 31 at 12.30pm.

Refreshments have also been organised to take place at Fylde’s Woodlands base afterwards.