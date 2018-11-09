Fylde RFC prepare for a crucial Christmas countdown

Fylde RFC are making the most of a break in the fixture schedule this weekend as they prepare for a vital six-match programme before Christmas.

After a mixed bag of five wins and five defeats so far, Fylde sit exactly halfway in the National Two North table, 15 points behind leaders Hull Ionians, who have won nine out of 10.

But after welcoming struggling South Leicester to the Woodlands next weekend, Fylde will face the four clubs currently placed third to sixth in Chester, Wharfedale, Huddersfield and Sedgley Park, meaning there is plenty of scope for Fylde to climb the table from eighth.

Fylde had coach Warren Spragg told The Gazette: “Hull are three wins (15 points) away from us at present. They are good at what they do but it’s not insurmountable at this stage.

“We’ll have a better idea at Christmas because we have a run of games against teams in the top half before then.

“If Hull don’t drop points before Christmas and we lose a couple, then obviously it will become very difficult.

“But if we win all our games between now and Christmas, then we will be right in the mix.”

The two-week break between games gives Spragg and his squad, who have had a week off training, the opportunity to assess the season so far and focus on key areas for improvement.

He added: “The only game we’ve been outplayed in so far was at Tynedale.

“In every other game we haven’t won, we have felt frustrated and that’s good because it shows we are not a million miles away.

“We need to develop an understanding of what is needed and non-negotiable in our performances.

“Our consistency is a key element and our physicality when we don’t have the ball.

“There are a couple of games we couldn’t believe we lost from winning positions and we have to look at our decision-making when we fall behind.”