Jefferson takes new manager role at Fylde RFC

Mike Jefferson has been appointed to the new role of general manager at Fylde RFC, with responsibility for all sales, marketing, PR and operational management at the Ansdell club.

Jefferson combines a strong background in business and rugby, most recently as chief executive at Sale FC.

He has been involved in junior coaching for many years and is a great supporter of school sport.

Mike, who ran his own vehicle rental company after working in finance, will bring strong business acumen to the rugby environment.

Fylde chairman Dave Young said: “We are really excited about Mike joining the club. He brings huge experience of management in a rugby club environment and a great enthusiasm for the game.

“This has been a season of great change for us on and off the field. Mike’s appointment is another important step in our plans to create a more sustainable future for the club.”

Jefferson said: “I am delighted to have been appointed in this role. I feel that with the club’s standing, facilities and infrastructure, coupled with my vision, expertise and passion for rugby, there are exciting times ahead, both on and off the pitch.”