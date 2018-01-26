Key Fylde RFC backs may need another week before comeback

Key backs Chris Briers and James Bailey returned to Fylde action last weekend, though head coach Warren Spragg questioned whether they are yet ready to return to first-team duty in an otherwise healthy squad.

Ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Bedfordshire side Ampthill, Spragg told The Gazette: “We’ll wait for an assessment, though it’s probably a week too soon for both of them. Apart from Chris (centre) and James (wing) we are good and healthy.”

Injuries and unavailability have continued to thwart Fylde’s efforts to field a full-strength side, though Spragg likes to rotate his team.

He explained: “I’m trying to look after a squad of 26 or 27, and if I’m selecting the same 20 for a matchday each week, I will have six or seven unhappy players on my hands.

“Horses for courses does come into it but a lot of my selections this season have been dictated by who is available.”

Spragg, who will be at The Woodlands tomorrow after missing the last two matches due to his commitments with the Sale Sharks Academy, praised the work done by deputies Alex Loney and Dan Orwin in his absence.

Ampthill are unbeaten in five, including two draws.