Match report: Fylde RFC 0 Plymouth Albion 26

Fylde showed guts but fell to a fifth successive National One defeat, and if the score rather flattered Albion there was no denying their superiority.

Albion had the best possible start as they powered down their right before switching play left for flanker Sam Daly to score with ease, fly-half Dan Mugford converting, though prop Will Norton was injured in the build-up and forced off.

Fylde battled hard for possession but were coming off second best and the Plymouth backs looked particularly dangerous.

Missed tackles didn't help the Lancastrians' cause as Albion pressed forward, and they extended their lead in the 20th minute, when winger Harrison Cully broke down the left to score. Mugford was unable to add the extras but his side had a clear 12-0 advantage.

Fylde came back strongly, competing well in the scrummages, where Dan Richardson, Tom Burtonwood and Adam Lewis gave them an advantage, thugh small mistakes littered their play, with several knock-ons and kicks going astray.

On the half hour Albion lock John Kelly was sinbinned but Fylde continue take advantage and it remained 12-0 at half-time

The second half continued the same pattern as Fylde had little to show for plenty of 'grunt' , though they protected their line with intensity and bravery.

The hosts began to press in the final quarter as a fine move up the left featured a break by the ever-dangerous Tom Carleton.

However, Fylde couldn't find a way through until Henry Hadfield was set free along the right touchline.

He dived in at the corner only to be adjudged to have stepped out of play. Video evidence later showed this was not the case, a source of frustration for home players and supporters.

Instead Fylde were forced on to the back-foot as prop Adam Lewis was sinbinned following a collapsed scrum and Plymouth threw everything at them, spurning penalty kicks to go for tries.

The Fylde defence was heroic and even earned a couple of turnovers, but on 72 minutes Albion full-back found a way through a packed defence to score near the posts and Mugford landed the goal.

The visitors went back on the attack and again the Fylde defence held firm until scrum-half Cameron Setter plunged through a gap for the bonus-point try.

Mugford converted to complete the scoring for a Plymouth side who went over to thank their delighted supporters at full-time.

Fylde put in a hard shift but a continuing concern is their lack of penetration - they have scored only one try in four matches, being nilled twice in that period.

Old Albanians' win over Hull Ionians has left Fylde eight points adrift at the bottom and 14 from safety, while Albion have climbed a place to third.

Fylde: Dolly, Hadfield, Wilkinson, Fowden, Carleton, Smith, Nicholls; Dan Richardson ( Irving), Burtonwood (Gregory), Lewis, Ashcroft (Corrie), Parkinson, Vernon (McCarthy), Hopwood, Fairbrother; not used: Foster