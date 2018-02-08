Must-win game and we'll give it everything vows Fylde RFC coach

Head coach Warren Spragg is making no attempt to play down the importance of Saturday's home clash with Hull Ionians in Fylde RFC’s bid to climb off the bottom of National League One.

Eight successive defeats have left Fylde 10 points adrift and 22 from safety with nine to play.

They probably need to win at least six to have any realistic chance of avoiding relegation, though victory over an Ionians side who have lost seven of their last eight would be a start.

Spragg told The Gazette: “We still have to play the four teams immediately above us at home. Hull is the first of those and to give ourselves any chance we have to win.

“We have prioritised this game and everything is focused on Saturday. We will give it everything and if we do win we will close the gap.”

Spragg is hoping any lapsed supporters will return to offer vocal support on this critical weekend, saying: “The crowds have dropped off, which doesn’t surprise you when you are losing games.

“We have the former players’ lunch on Saturday, which will boost the crowd, but hopefully the public will get a feeling of how much we need to win this game and will get behind us.”

The coach rejigged his back division at Coventry, moving Alex Dolly to half-back alongside Greg Smith, welcomingback James Bailey on the wing and putting Tom Carleton to full-back.

He was encouraged by the new-look backline, which will be further boosted by Chris Briers’ return from a broken arm.

Spragg added: “Dolly did well at nine. His kicking was quite smart and I was pleased with his distribution.

“I was happy to have James Bailey back and he looked our most dangerous runner. He goes well on a muddy pitch, which maybe doesn’t suit Tom Carleton so well. Greg Nicholls could come back into contention but we have to look at the best combinations and what sort of a kicking game we will need.”